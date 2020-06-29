Skip to Main Content
Boil water advisory issued for Baker Lake
North·New

The Nunavut Health Department says water for consumption must be brought to a rolling boil for at least one full minute.

Nunavut Health Department says it's a 'precautionary measure'

CBC News ·
A boil water advisory has been issued for Baker Lake. All water for consumption should be brought to a rolling boil for at least one full minute, says the Nunavut Department of Heath.

The Nunavut Department of Health said Monday the move is a "precautionary measure," as a result of high turbidity levels (cloudy water).

Water can be boiled in a pot, a kettle on a stove, or in a kettle that doesn't automatically shut off.

Water should be boiled if used for the following:

  • Drinking

  • Preparing infant formula

  • Making juice and ice cubes

  • Washing fruit and vegetables

  • Cooking

  • Brushing teeth

