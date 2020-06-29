Boil water advisory issued for Baker Lake
The Nunavut Health Department says water for consumption must be brought to a rolling boil for at least one full minute.
Nunavut Health Department says it's a 'precautionary measure'
A boil water advisory has been issued for Baker Lake, Nunavut.
The Nunavut Department of Health said Monday the move is a "precautionary measure," as a result of high turbidity levels (cloudy water).
Water can be boiled in a pot, a kettle on a stove, or in a kettle that doesn't automatically shut off.
Water should be boiled if used for the following:
-
Drinking
-
Preparing infant formula
-
Making juice and ice cubes
-
Washing fruit and vegetables
-
Cooking
-
Brushing teeth