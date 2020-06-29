Boil water advisory issued for Baker Lake

A boil water advisory has been issued for Baker Lake, Nunavut.

The Nunavut Department of Health said Monday the move is a "precautionary measure," as a result of high turbidity levels (cloudy water).

The department says water for consumption must be brought to a rolling boil for at least one full minute.

Water can be boiled in a pot, a kettle on a stove, or in a kettle that doesn't automatically shut off.

Water should be boiled if used for the following: