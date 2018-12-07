Skip to Main Content
Baker Lake man arrested after barricading himself in home with gun

RCMP in Baker Lake, Nunavut, say everybody is safe after a man barricaded himself in a home with a firearm early Friday morning.

RCMP say no hostages were taken and public was not in danger during incident

CBC News ·
A man in Baker Lake, Nunavut, was arrested at around 2 p.m. Friday after barricading himself in a home with a firearm. (CBC)

"Despite rumours, there were no hostages taken nor was the public in danger," states a news release from the police.

According to the release, Baker Lake members worked with the RCMP's Critical Incident Team to resolve the situation. The man was arrested at around 2 p.m.

Staff Sgt. Stephen Bergerman thanked the residents of Baker Lake for their patience during the incident.

It's not clear if charges will be laid. The investigation is ongoing.

