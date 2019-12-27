Man in Baker Lake charged with luring children over the internet

A man in Baker Lake, Nunavut, has been arrested on charges of child luring and sexual interference.

According to an RCMP press release Friday, the 24-year-old man was allegedly luring two different children in Baker Lake over the internet for sexual relations.

The Nunavut special investigations unit started looking into the man in October and arrested him on Dec. 13.

The man has been charged with with one count of sexual interference, one count of invitation to sexual touching, one count of sexual assault, two counts of luring a child and one count of breach of probation.

The man is in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 8.