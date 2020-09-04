Waste not, want not: Stuffed char recipe uses what you've got on hand

Millie Kuliktana says she doesn't like wasting "good leftovers."

That's why she uses whatever she has on hand in her stuffed char bake.

Kuliktana shared photos of this delicious family favourite on CBC's Facebook group The Arctic Kitchen.

She told CBC over Facebook Messenger that other than her char pot pie, this recipe is a rave for her family in Kugluktuk, Nunavut.

"Char are caught at home and used while fresh or vacuum-packed for later use," she said.

The casserole was a big hit on the Facebook page too.

"Sounds AH-MAZING," said one comment.

"OMG how delicious," said another.

Millie Kuliktana fillets some char on the shore in Kugluktuk, Nunavut. (Submitted by Millie Kuliktana)

"I don't like wasting good leftovers so I utilize what I can always," Kuliktana said.

So how can you make this delectable dish?

"My dressing is made with leftover fresh garden salad with radishes, lettuce shreds, diced tomatoes, cucumbers, green onions and croutons."

She then sautés yellow onion with celery and spice, including sage, thyme, lemon pepper and a dash of garlic seasoning.

"Combine the salad mix with onions and sauté until blended in olive oil and tablespoon of butter," she said.

"Turn heat off and add stale bread chunks until all is moist."

A look at Millie Kuliktana's fixings, including vacuum-sealed char. (Submitted by Millie Kuliktana)

Kuliktana said you can add 1/4 to 1/2 cup of hot water with a dash of lemon, noting that portions will depend on how many people you're cooking for.

"Spread onion slices on char fillet then cover with dressing. Bake in preheated oven at 350 F for 30 to 40 minutes depending on thickness of fillet. Or until cooked oils appear on fillet," she said.

"Don't over bake, otherwise fish will be dry."