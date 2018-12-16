Baffinland says worker dead after single-vehicle accident at Mary River site

Baffinland Iron Mines says a worker has died after a single-vehicle accident at the Mary River mine site. The company said in a statement that the accident happened around 5:06 a.m. Sunday morning.

The RCMP and the Workers' Safety and Compensation Commission will investigate.

Baffinland said it has started a detailed internal investigation.

The Mary River mine is located on the northern end of Baffin Island, about 160 kilometres southwest of the community of Pond Inlet, Nunavut.