Baffinland pushes through on injunction against blockade

A blockade at the Mary River mine ended on Thursday, but Baffinland Iron Mines Corporation says it still seeks an injunction against protesters, for the future safety of its operations.

An injunction hearing will take place Saturday at the Nunavut Court of Justice at 9:30 a.m.

If granted, an injunction would legally prevent the protesters from any further blockade.

"We have decided to proceed with the injunction application to ensure the continued safety and security of our site and personnel, as well as to ensure airstrip and road operations can continue," Baffinland spokesperson Heather Smiles said in an email statement on Friday.

"We welcome continued respectful discussions and are committed to working with all parties to make sure this project can be operated in an environmentally and socially responsible way," she said.

Protesters, who call themselves the Nuluujaat Land Guardians, blockaded the mine's tote road and airstrip for a week.

Their protest is over a mine expansion that would see Baffinland double its output of iron ore to 12 million tonnes each year. It's also planning to build a railway from the mine deposit to its port at Milne Inlet. The port is built at the entrance to a primary habitat for narwhal in the Canadian Arctic.

At stake, they say, are their land and harvesting rights. The guardians also want direct financial benefits from mining for their communities.

The expansion project is being reviewed by the Nunavut Impact Review Board.

The blockade ended when Inuit leadership who negotiate benefits with the mine — Nunavut Tunngavik Incorporated and the Qikiqtani Inuit Association — promised to meet with protesters face to face.

Protesters return home

The Nuluujaat Land Guardians are back in their home communities today.

Their lawyer, Lori Idlout, is asking residents not to post photos of the protesters while they are going through court, as some remain anonymous.

The protesters say they do not represent any one political organization and are not being funded for their actions.

"They remain committed personally to responsible land use and Inuit rights," a spokesperson for the protesters said in a Thursday evening release.

The protesters blockaded the airstrip and tote road until Thursday. Baffinland wants an injunction so they can't take over the mine site again. (Submitted by Lee Inuarak)

On Wednesday, a court order demanded that protesters allow a some of the more than 700 workers stranded at the mine to return home. Protesters say they would have let that flight happen anyway.

The protest has attracted the support of some mine workers. In an open letter obtained by CBC, an anonymous group of mine staff say missing their flight home is "a small thing compared to the hundreds of years of colonization and cultural erasure" Inuit have experienced on their lands.

The Mary River expansion has been under environmental review since 2014 — a final hearing for that expansion continues to see delays. The protest happened just as a two-week environmental hearing ended. A final set of those meetings is supposed to go ahead in Iqaluit in March.