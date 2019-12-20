Former Baffin Fisheries CEO ordered to pay $500K for mansion built with company funds

Former Baffin Fisheries CEO Garth Reid will have to pay back more than $500,000 of company money spent on the construction of his Winterton, N.L. home.

The fine is the outcome of a Dec. 18 provincial supreme court decision in a $1.4 million lawsuit launched by the company against their former CEO in 2017.

The decision, issued by Judge Vikas Khaladkar, says Reid used company funds for "his own use and benefit," and orders the CEO to repay $544,049 plus interest.

The decision shows that no one appeared in court for Reid at the time of sentencing.

"We are going to collect every penny out of him," said Johnny Mike, Baffin Fisheries' current chair. "We are going to seize his assets and we are going to to go after his wages until he has paid it all."

The Baffin Fisheries Coalition (BFC) is the largest harvester of shrimp in Canada's North. It's co-owned by hunters and trappers organizations in five Nunavut communities.

In 2017, the company alleged Reid was building on private land he owned in Winterton, N.L., and invoicing the work to BFC and its subsidiary Niqitaq Fisheries, claiming it was for a project in Pond Inlet, Nunavut.

Former Baffin Fisheries Coalition CEO Garth Reid was accused of building this home in Winterton, N.L., using company money. N.L. Supreme Court Judge Vikas Khaladkar ordered Reid to repay more than $500,000 to the company. (Bruce Tilley/CBC)

According to the lawsuit, purchases included custom-designed stairs, fireplaces, security systems, a sound system, hardwood flooring, wood stoves, kitchen cabinets, paint, appliances and other household items.

It also alleges the company was billed for equipment rental to do excavation and land preparation at the site.

Reid denied the allegations and countersued the companies, and several individuals connected with them, seeking $20 million for breach of contract and defamation.

The decision brings a close to both suits.