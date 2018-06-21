Inmate riot in Iqaluit jail causes significant structural damage, but no injuries

An inmate riot at the Baffin Correctional Centre in Iqaluit on Wednesday night has caused significant damage to one of the jail's cell blocks.

The incident was resolved around 5 a.m. Thursday morning, when the inmates ceded to RCMP and staff, according to the government. There were no injuries to inmates or staff and there is no risk to the public.

There are between 20 and 30 inmates in the Charlie unit, which was damaged, according to Jean-Pierre Deroy, director of corrections for Nunavut.

All the inmates have been removed from the damaged section of the jail and housed in other units and Iqaluit RCMP cells. Some may be sent to facilities outside the territory.

Inmates in the jail's other units were co-operative and on lockdown, so damage is contained to the one unit, Deroy said.

Chairs were ejected from the jail's windows, as was a cell door, an exit sign, a shoe and some mugs stuffed with toilet paper. Deroy said there were no firearms involved.

Chairs, an exit sign, a cell door, a shoe and other debris were thrown out the windows of the Baffin Correctional Centre. (Michael Salomonie/CBC)

"As for fires, there was a little smoke coming out at one point, but it was resolved by the inmates themselves," Deroy said. "They probably realized that they were in there and their safety would be at risk, so that was extinguished on their own."

The fire department was on site, but did not need to intervene, according to a news release from Nunavut Justice Minister Jeannie Ehaloak.

Replacement jail likely delayed

The news release goes on to say the Department of Justice is continuing to work on its plans for a new jail, the Qikiqtani Correctional Healing Centre, which will replace the Baffin Correctional Centre.

"The new infrastructure will address on-going security related issues, as well as provide additional rehabilitative programming," the release said.

However, last month the department cancelled the construction tender for the new jail after only one company bid on the project.

This is the second riot at the Iqaluit jail in less than a year. Last September, four inmates damaged 85 per cent of the building's medium-security bed space and 33 per cent of the maximum-security bed space.

"It doesn't take a whole lot for somebody to do some damage in there," Deroy said. "I think that's the biggest issue — the fact that the building is not solid enough right now."

Deroy said he does not know why inmates acted out this time. An inmate from the riot in September said he lashed out to bring attention to the deplorable living conditions in the jail.