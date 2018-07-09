Inmates at Nunavut jail say conditions deteriorating since June riot

Some inmates at the Baffin Correctional Centre say conditions have gotten worse for them since a riot two weeks ago.

Calling CBC News in Iqaluit on Friday morning, multiple inmates in the jail's Delta unit said they're being kept in their six-person cells for more than 20 hours a day with only a deck of playing cards to pass time.

Delta unit is typically used to hold inmates who are classified as maximum-security, but the inmates say not all of them fall under that classification. Twenty-six inmates from the jail's Charlie unit were involved in the riot that damaged their unit last month, police said at the time.

This morning, we woke up, tried to voice our concerns. And instead we got threatened with a 24-hour lockdown. - Inmate at Baffin Correctional Centre

The Delta unit inmates complained that they have no cable television and can't access rehabilitation programs.

"We're understanding of the fact that there's very limited things they can do right now. But at this point, it feels like they're blowing a bunch of smoke in our face," said one Delta unit inmate, who said he spoke on behalf of all inmates in the unit.

He asked not to be named for fear of repercussions for speaking out.

"They're trying to use the [riot] as an excuse to keep the circumstances like this. We're trying to work with them, but right now we feel like we're not being heard at all."

The inmates say they're only allotted 30 to 45 minutes of "fresh air time," another 30 minutes to choose between going to the gym or using the phone, and a half-hour of leisure time. The rest of the day, they say they're locked in their cells.

Polycarbonate glass is commonly used in car windshields. During the June riot, several windows were smashed to pieces. (Nick Murray/CBC )

"This morning, we woke up, tried to voice our concerns. And instead we got threatened with a 24-hour lockdown," the inmate said.

They also say they have no access to substance abuse help, to a course on alternatives to violence, or reintegration programming.

CBC News asked Nunavut's Justice Department for an interview on its policies. The department refused, citing privacy reasons.

This morning we got cereal. Man, it smells like nail polish. That's how expired it is. - Inmate at Baffin Correctional Centre

"As a temporary measure until repairs can be completed, inmates placed in the Delta unit have limited time outside of their cell," a department spokesperson said in a statement instead.

"The corrections division has taken additional measures to make this temporary situation more bearable, including additional fresh air time, and making TVs and board games available for inmates in the unit. Inmates in the Delta unit are able to interact with their cell mates."

A spokesperson added: "while fresh air time is generally reserved for weekends, due to the facility constraints this has been extended to every day."

Two cell doors were ripped from their hinges during the riot in June. One door was thrown out the window. (Nick Murray/CBC News)

The inmates also say they're tired of eating expired food.

"All the dried stuff, all the cereal, the yogurts, the jams, all the condiments, the butters. Man, I'm seeing guys literally puking after their meal because of the f--king bad shit they eat," the inmate said.

"This morning we got cereal. Man, it smells like nail polish. That's how expired it is."

Inmates who called CBC said the jail's decrepit conditions may have been the reason behind the rioting.

"When the window was open I could hear [other inmates] saying they're sick of eating expired food, and we're treated like dogs," said Mosa Qanguq, an inmate inside Delta unit who agreed to be named.

Consider rioting again

The inmates say they've considered escalating things, by way of rioting or other means, but they know it will only make things worse.

"That's exactly what we thought about this morning [but] we know what that's going to lead to. It's going to lead to the same cycle going on. It's going to lead to us being thrown in [solitary confinement] or getting transferred out of the territory," the inmate said.

Inmates appeared to use pipes, reinforced with sheets for improved grip, to cause damage to the Baffin Correctional Centre. (Nick Murray/CBC News)

"The last thing we want is confrontation. But we are willing to go to extremes to be heard at this point. We're trying to get things done in a civilized manner."

The June riot saw some 40 inmates sent to Ontario. The temporary accommodations will cost taxpayers $285 per day, per inmate, to house them out of the territory, according to the Justice Department.

No one has been charged in relation to the riot, though the RCMP says charges are pending.