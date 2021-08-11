Back to 'the' Yukon: The big return of a 3-letter word

To much of Canada, it's a three-letter article that is used without thought in every day communication.

But for Yukoners, the word "the" has been at the centre of conversations for almost two decades.

And now, Yukoners can officially go back to calling it "the Yukon."

The territorial government quietly made the change last week, returning the word to official territorial titles.

The name of the territory was officially changed to simply "Yukon" in 2003, under the Yukon Party's government — though many people continued to call it "the Yukon."

As of Friday, "the Yukon" became the recommended name to use in territorial government materials.

The change doesn't affect the territory's legal name, which remains "Yukon," but from now on, government speeches, reports and ads will refer to "The Yukon."

"This is to recognize that for many people referring to 'the Yukon' is part of the territory's unique culture," reads an update to the territorial government's style guide.

"We want Yukoners to feel represented by the public service that serves them."

'I think it's pretty exciting'

It's something that some people have been hoping would happen for years — just ask NDP Leader Kate White. The party campaigned last spring on a promise to make the change.

"I think it's pretty exciting, to be honest," said White.

During the election campaign, White said the change would bear no additional costs. She said things could be fixed as opportunities come up, with normal refresh of signs and products.

"I'm not really sure what the government plan is and and what they're going to do, but I imagine it'll be very similar to that," she said.

The territorial government's style guide says the change will apply to internal or public-focused products such as reports, flyers, and news releases.

More formal or official products such as agreements and legislative documents, however, will use "Yukon" rather than "the Yukon," due to the fact that this is how the territory is referenced in the 2003 Yukon Act.

People who work for First Nations governments, communities, organizations, or communicate with government ministers should defer to their preferences, the guide says.

White admits it's not the most important issue, but she says it's one that resonates with many Yukoners and their sense of identity.

"Does it really matter? In the grand scheme of things, not half as much as affordable housing or minimum wage or safe consumption sites or safe supply," said White.

"But does it matter on how we introduce ourselves? I think so … now it's settled. We're back to 'The!'"