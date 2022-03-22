21st death reported, more contagious Omicron variant detected in the N.W.T. 

The N.W.T.'s top doctor is warning that the BA.2 subvariant of Omicron has been detected in both Yellowknife and the Beaufort Delta as the territory reports its 21st death from COVID-19.

In a news release Tuesday, Dr. Kami Kandola also noted that wastewater samples show high levels of COVID-19 in Inuvik.

Neither development has triggered changes to public health orders, which are set to lift on April 1.

Kandola issued the warning observing that "communities must continue to assess risk and create protective environments for everyone, especially those at high risk of severe health outcomes."

That includes gathering outside where possible, masking in public spaces and staying home if feeling unwell.

It also includes getting a booster shot if it's been more than six months since your second dose.

30 per cent more contagious

The BA.2 subvariant of Omicron is about 30 per cent more contagious than the original Omicron variant of COVID-19, Kandola noted. So far, evidence does not suggest it leads to more severe illness.

"With this increased transmissibility, the N.W.T. should expect either a slower decline in cases or an increase in the true number of COVID-19 infections in the coming weeks," she said.

The N.W.T.'s COVID-19 dashboard notes 308 active cases, with the largest number in Yellowknife (169) followed by the Beaufort Delta (59). There continue to be COVID-19 cases in every region of the territory.

Canada's Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Teresa Tam noted last week that average daily case counts of COVID-19 across the country had begun to level off after weeks of declining.

"As public health measures ease, increased levels of transmission are not unexpected since the SARS-CoV-2 virus is still circulating widely," she said in a news conference.

Others are watching cases rise in Europe, where the BA.2 variant of Omicron has already taken hold.