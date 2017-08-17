Fort Good Hope man sentenced to 5 years for axe attacks

The lawyer for a Fort Good Hope man says that after her client's arrest, he said going to prison wouldn't be that bad because at least he would have a warm place to stay and would not go hungry.

Christopher Robin Shae has been sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty to aggravated assault in an axe attack in the community a year ago. Both Shae's lawyer and the prosecutor recommended the sentence. With credit for the time he's already served, Shae has three-and-a-half years left on his sentence.

On Thursday, in N.W.T. Supreme Court in Yellowknife, the 49-year-old admitted he struck a man in the head twice with the blunt end of an axe and then struck a woman who tried to stop the attack. Both victims had to be medevaced to Edmonton for medical care. The man suffered a fractured skull and has no memory of the incident.

Shae has 36 prior criminal convictions, including 14 for crimes of violence including sexual assault, assault causing bodily harm and aggravated assault. He was on probation at the time of the attack.

Prosecutor Jill Andrews said Shae was in an "uncontrolled rage" when he picked up two axes and then attacked the two people.

"They were unsuspecting and they had no means of defending themselves."

According to a statement of agreed facts read out in court, shortly after the attack, Shae told a neighbour he had "taken two souls."

The attack happened after Shae awoke to find his two snowmobiles on fire. According to the agreed facts, somebody told Shae they had seen the man Shae attacked walking away from the scene 15 minutes earlier.

Shae's lawyer, Robin Parker, said Shae and the man had been at a drinking party with others earlier that evening. Shae passed out and woke up to people, including the man, beating him up. Shae left the party but the victim pursued him on his ATV and knocked him down.

"Something happened to Mr. Shae that night," said Parker. "Police took photos of him and there's bruises all over his back."

Snowmobiles his 'hope for the future'

Parker said Shae had lost his home in the community during a previous stint in jail. He was staying in a house without running water or electricity on the understanding he would haul wood for the person who owns it. Parker said Shae often had trouble getting enough food to eat.

She noted that after his arrest right after the incident, Shae told police that at least he would have a place to stay and food in prison.

Parker said since losing his grandparents in his teens, Shae has had no family support, few friends, and was living a very isolated life in the community. When the writer of a background report done for the sentencing asked him who in the community could provide information about him, Shae said, "I have no one."

Shae had managed to save enough money working on the fibre optic line to make a downpayment on the snow machines. He was planning to use the machines to haul wood and earn money toward his dream of building a cabin in the wilderness and living on the land.

Parker said seeing the snowmobiles on fire was, "a very triggering event for Mr. Shae. He wasn't experiencing vandalism, he was experiencing a loss of hope for the future."

Parker said Shae suffered a difficult childhood, with both parents addicted to alcohol. He suffered neglect, poverty and hunger, as well as physical and emotional abuse from his parents and also from foster parents.

In accepting the five-year sentence, Justice Andrew Mahar said one of the hallmarks of many of the Indigenous offenders that appear before him is that they have large devoted families supporting them.

He said the effect Shae's isolation and loneliness is having on his life "can't be overstated."