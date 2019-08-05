Awry Lake wildfire northwest of Yellowknife now 'under control'

The wildfire burning northwest of Yellowknife is now "under control," according to a weekend update from the territorial government.

The wildfire near Awry Lake is about 41 kilometres from Yellowknife and has been burning out of control since July 18. It was started by lightning.

The fire remains about 4,084 hectares, according to an N.W.T. Fire update on Sunday. The Marion Lake wildfire by Behchoko, N.W.T., has also been deemed under control since last week.

According to N.W.T. Fire, fire crews had successfully completed controlled burning of fuels around the wildfire on Friday, and were continuing to extinguish hot spots.

Meanwhile, the territory's largest wildfire is still burning along the Mackenzie River.

It is about 90 kilometres from Tsiigehtchic and has nearly doubled in size since last weekend — at about 45,530 hectares.

N.W.T. Fire says it's not a threat to the community.

According to the territory's wildfire website, there have been 141 wildfires to date in 2019 that have burned about 93,530 hectares in total.