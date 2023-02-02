'Pretty great' to join a video chat with Prince William, says Arctic Winter Games snowshoer

In a week full of memorable moments, a handful of athletes participating in the Arctic Winter Games got a royal visit of sorts.

On Tuesday, representatives from each team video-chatted with Prince William. The Prince of Wales asked them about the sports they're involved with and questioned them about the experience of being at the Games.

Emilie Sørensen, who is on the badminton team for Team Greenland, told William it's a lot of fun to be there.

"You make great friends and great interactions between cultures," she said.

Haley Hachey, Team Nunavut's flagbearer and part of the basketball team, represented Nunavut on the call. For the Yukon, basketball player Miguel Portea joined the call, and for the N.W.T., snowshoer Jordan Archie joined.

Archie told CBC he was a little nervous and excited when he found out he'd be on the call.

He said his coaches got an email the day before saying he'd be participating.

"I was thinking, it is pretty great and just seeing all of the other communities get together, and the prince asking us questions and how we're liking it with the Arctic Winter Games," Archie said.

Archie placed fourth during the junior male 5-kilometre cross country competition on Monday, with a time of 33 minutes 21 seconds.

N.W.T. snowshoer Jordan Archie competing at the Games. (Wood Buffalo 2023 Organizing Committee)

He said he's enjoying the experience so far.

"Here, there's a variety of games and I think all of us here are enjoying it," he said.

William is one of many public figures showing an interest in the Games this year. It's been five years since the last Games were held, and thousands of people have descended on Wood Buffalo, Alta., for the event.

In an interview with CBC News, Gov. Gen. Mary Simon said she had intended to attend, but "unfortunately" had to travel outside of the country at the same time.

Still, she says the Games are "very important" to Northerners.

"I think it's so important that they share their stories and spend time with one another to really celebrate their achievements and be seen on the world stage," she said.

"These events are very important to our people ... they shine a spotlight on northern peoples and let us show the world how diverse and accomplished we are."