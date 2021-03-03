2022 Arctic Winter Games have been postponed

The Arctic Winter Games International Committee has announced the postponement of the 2022 Arctic Winter Games, that were set to take place in Wood Buffalo, Alta.

In a news release sent Wednesday morning, the committee said the decision comes as a "proactive response to the global COVID-19 pandemic" after conversations with the Wood Buffalo host society, the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo and the government of Alberta.

The Games were originally scheduled to take place from March 6-12, 2022 but will be rescheduled to a later date to be announced, the release states.

The high-profile circumpolar sporting competition normally runs every two years.

About 2,000 athletes from around the world — including Russia, Greenland, Finland and Norway, as well as Yukon, Nunavut, Nunavik, Northwest Territories, northern Alberta and Alaska usually attend.

This is the second Games to be cancelled in a row due to the pandemic, following the cancellation of the 2020 games that were set to take place in Whitehorse.

"The decision to plan the postponement of the Games was made to ensure the health and safety of all the participants, coaches, volunteers, staff, spectators, and the host community," the release states.

The committee also said the pandemic would likely prevent them from hosting a meaningful experience.