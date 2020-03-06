Team Yukon shows off new uniforms, pins for Arctic Winter Games

Team Yukon's threads for the 2020 Arctic Winter Games include camo jackets and toques with pompoms made of black wolf fur.

"It makes me feel proud that I'm able to compete for Team Yukon ... and it kind of just brings it all together, with all the gear and stuff, to make us feel like one big team," said archer Emmett Kapaniuk.

The 13-year-old described the jacket he wore, which has a red camouflage design, as warm and "not quite puffy."

Other clothing items include t-shirts and sweatpants. The attire has the team's colours: black, purple, red, and white.

Most of the toques' pompoms were sewed on by community groups in Mayo.

Team Yukon archer, Emmett Kapaniuk, modelled his new jacket for the Arctic Winter Games in Whitehorse on Thursday. (Steve Silva/CBC)

"It's an important part of our uniform," Tracey Bilsky, executive director for Sport Yukon, said at the event for the attire's reveal in Whitehorse on Thursday.

Getting the uniforms started about a year and a half ago, she said. The athletes are meant to wear the clothing during the opening ceremony but not necessarily while competing.

Known for its "what gets worn here, gets traded here" reputation, there is a good chance that many of these items will find homes with athletes from elsewhere by the end of the competition.

Team Yukon's pins for the Arctic Winter Games were revealed in Whitehorse on Thursday. (Steve Silva/CBC)

"It's a bit of a garage sale. It's so fun to watch all of the athletes make all these types of deals," Bilsky said.

The 375 uniform sets cost about $380 each, she said.

Five Team Yukon pins were also revealed on Thursday.

The competition will be held in Whitehorse between March 15 and 21.