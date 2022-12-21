2 cases of avian influenza flu confirmed in N.W.T. ravens

Two ravens found dead in the N.W.T.'s Dehcho region in late October have been confirmed to have Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI).

The new cases bring the total case count of avian flu to three so far in the territory, according to a news release Wednesday

The two ravens were found dead just a few days apart, on Oct. 26 and Oct. 28.

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources said it submitted the birds to the Canadian Wildlife Health Cooperative to have them tested. Both tested positive on Dec. 16, the department said.

No other cases have been reported, the territory said, and there's no indication of an outbreak in the N.W.T. right now.

There's also been no reports of sick birds from any agriculture or environmental operators.

Eighty-three birds from the N.W.T. were tested in 2022. The territory said there are no outstanding samples waiting to be analyzed.

No people were reported infected with avian flu this year, though the outbreak has been detected across the country.

The virus affects domestic and wild birds around the world, the release said. This year's strain is known as HPAI, the territory said, because it is "highly infectious and more likely to spill over into domestic and agricultural birds." The strain has been identified as H5N1.

Other jurisdictions are still grappling with the outbreak, as birds continue their migration southward. The territory said the risk to birds in the N.W.T. at this time of year is "exceedingly low as the majority of migratory birds have left the North for the winter season."

The territory advises people to not handle dead wild birds or live birds "that are acting strangely." Anyone who sees a sick, injured, or dead wildlife, should call your ENR regional office or contact the ENR Wildlife Health Program at WildlifeVeterinarian@gov.nt.ca.