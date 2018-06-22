Skip to Main Content
Avery Zingel - Reporter

Avery Zingel

Reporter

Avery Zingel is a reporter based in Yellowknife, N.W.T. for CBC North.

    Remote Manitoba First Nation gets funding for new bridges

    A new road development connecting First Nations communities in northern Manitoba could provide residents with lower food prices, better housing, and improved health care.
    Sex experts condemn Joy Smith's criticism of Fifty Shades of Grey

    Depending on who you talk to, Fifty Shades of Grey could be an erotic BDSM romance, a depiction of violence against women, or a watered-down kink film.
