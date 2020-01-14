N.W.T. sending 4 people to Australia to aid with devastating wildfires

Four people from the Northwest Territories are being deployed to Australia this week to help out efforts to contain its devastating wildfires, according to the territorial government.

The crew will be part of the larger Canadian contingent travelling to Australia to help fight wildfires that have ravaged the country for months.

The four people from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources include air support group supervisor Marlon Labach, resource unit leader Raelene Lamalice, air tanker base manager Spencer Porter and aerial observer Jonathan Williams.

They leave Thursday and Friday from Vancouver, and are expected to be away for 30 days, according to the department.

"Northerners understand the dangers of wildfire and the devastation they can cause," wrote department spokesperson Joslyn Oosenbrug in an email.

"We wish our staff all the best. Work hard and stay safe!"