New Aurora College campus could be disruptive wherever it's built — but it's needed, say 2 students

There's been much talk over the last few months about the proposed new polytechnic university campus on Tin Can Hill in Yellowknife.

Some Yellowknifers have spoken in opposition to the proposal for Aurora College, with worries that the trails and natural area will be disturbed. Meanwhile, candidates in Yellowknife's recent municipal election even based some of their platforms on the issue.

But what do students of the post-secondary think of its future?

CBC's host of The Trailbreaker, Loren McGinnis, spoke with Toni Lafferty, a third-year nursing student at Aurora College, and Shania Clark, a 2019 graduate of the school's nursing program.

Both think there is no question the school's facility needs some upgrades to give it more of a community feel, along with bigger classrooms, a cafeteria and study area.

"Many students who have gone to Aurora College are there for the post secondary experience ... they're all there to create that community sense within a college campus," Clark said.

"Having a healthy, thriving, safe space to do that really helps elevate the learning — it helps the relationships you build, and overall just makes it feel like a better experience."

A view from Tin Can Hill. The City of Yellowknife, the Northwest Territories government and Aurora College signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) in June confirming Tin Can Hill as the intended site for a polytechnic university campus. (Walter Strong/CBC)

Clark also thinks Aurora College in Yellowknife wasn't designed to be a college campus, like the campuses in Fort Smith and Inuvik were.

"You can really sense that when you're going in," she said. "There [aren't] a lot of places for students to gather in that area — you can very much tell it was an office building, retrofitted to be a university."

One thing the current campus does offer is accessibility since it's located downtown, Clark said. However, the location brings with it difficulties parking and a lack of space.

Lafferty agrees.

"Parking is an issue, and then we don't really have a cafeteria type of area, like a communal place where everyone can sit around and talk," she said, adding there is one space but it's not big enough for all students.

Both say they're not for or against the Tin Can Hill location, but that regardless of where the campus is built, some area in the city will be a bit disturbed.

"That is a risk with any kind of development happening in Yellowknife," Clark said. "There's so much, you … drive anywhere, and there's new buildings being built."

Lafferty thinks it will be difficult "no matter what" to find a decently sized area for the college within city limits.

"I think wherever they [build] one would probably jeopardize some sort of nature or trail around."

However, she said there is a lot of potential for the Tin Can Hill spot that would benefit students, as long as there are accessibility features like new transportation routes to and from the school.

"I think it would be a very beautiful spot," Lafferty said. "I could just imagine students looking out to the back bay there, right next to all the nature.

"It would provide for more opportunity for on-the-land learning and cultural learning as well, because it's right next to the water, there's lots of trails around."