Aurora College parent worries heat issues part of school's 'crumbling infrastructure'

When Tara Marchiori called her daughter on Monday to see how her presentation went for a class at Aurora College in Yellowknife, she wasn't expecting to hear how cold it was in the classroom.

That morning students received an email from the school alerting them that one of the pumps in the building was leaking and the heat had to be shut off.

"There's no heat in the building, I mean it's –36 C and they didn't send anyone home. Which seems like a misstep to me," said Marchiori.

Lynn Morris Jamieson, the Vice President of Student Affairs at the college, says the school found out about the heat problem around 8 a.m. Monday morning, and sent the email out right away before shutting the heat off around 9 a.m.

"We monitored the situation and made sure at no time did the heat in the building get below a level that was comfortable for people," Jamieson said.

She says the temperature in the building never dropped below 17 C, and the heat was back on before noon.

Glycol problem lingering for 5 years

There was something else in Monday's email about heat problems that concerned Marchiori as a parent.

In the note, students and staff were also told they may smell glycol in the lobby and elevators because of issues with the heating system.

Gail Leonardis, executive director for the N.W.T. Community Services Corporation — which owns and manages Aurora College's building, Northern United Place — says the type of glycol used in the heating system is called propylene glycol.

She says it's added to the heating lines to stop them from freezing. It's also used as an additive in some food, cosmetic products and pharmaceutical items. The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) classifies propylene glycol as an additive that is "generally recognized as safe" for use in food.

This isn't the first time students at Aurora College's Yellowknife's campus have been warned about the potential smell or leak of glycol in the building.

Marchiori asked her daughter to screen-shot all of the correspondence from the school that mentioned glycol. There are at least 20 emails that mention several different incidents related to glycol smells and leaks, dating back to October 2019.

Jamieson says the school has been dealing with glycol leaks and smells for around five years. She says the school has been working with the N.W.T. Community Services Corporation as well as the Workers' Safety and Compensation Commission and the territorial government to get a satisfactory resolution.

"We've worked on a case-by-case basis," Jamieson said. "Every time we've had an issue we've dealt with it with our emergency response plan."

Along with Aurora College, Northern United Place also includes a church, an auditorium, and apartment units for students, families and people who are elderly.

Leonardis says it's rare for the heating system to leak glycol, and the majority of the warnings sent out to students are about the odour released by the glycol when it's heated.

"They're not being exposed at all to any of the heating fluids or the glycol," Leonardis said.

Marchiori says her daughter generally has great experiences at the school, but worries building maintenance issues might affect her education.

"What they're dealing with ... is this sort of crumbling infrastructure that does not allow for what I would consider is like a normal academic experience."