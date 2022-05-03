Housing and homelessness in Yukon the focus of auditor general's latest report

Housing and homelessness in Yukon will be the focus of a new report from Canada's auditor general, to be released on Wednesday.

The audit report will look at what the Yukon government is doing to provide residents with access to suitable and affordable housing, through the Yukon Housing Corporation and the Social Services department.

The territory is dealing with an ongoing housing crisis, amid rapid population growth, a booming economy and a housing supply that's stretched to the limit.

The Yukon Housing Corp. administers a total of 890 housing units across the Yukon, including social housing units and staff housing units. It also offers rent supplements, and a number of loan and grant programs aimed at helping Yukoners buy or build homes, develop rental housing, or improve energy efficiency in existing units.

Wednesday's report will look at how well Yukon Housing has done, to provide "adequate, affordable, and suitable housing when and where needed," according to the auditor general's website.

The waiting list for community housing in Yukon has been growing steadily in recent years, particularly in Whitehorse.

According to the most recent annual report from Yukon Housing, there were 114 Yukoners on the waiting list for community housing in 2016-17, with 96 of them in Whitehorse. The number had ballooned to 325 people by 2020-2021, with 274 of them in the capital.

It's an issue that the auditor general also raised more than a decade ago. A 2010 audit of Yukon Housing found that the corporation was doing an adequate job overall, but was not meeting the housing needs of many Yukoners.

"It has not carried out adequate analysis of the need for and supply of social housing in the territory, particularly in Whitehorse," the 2010 report stated in part.

"Further, the corporation lacks integrated housing strategies, which increases the risk that new housing projects will not address the real needs in the Yukon."

It will also look at how well the Social Services department has supported Yukoners who are homeless or at risk of homelessness "by providing access to housing to meet their needs."

Last year, the Yukon Anti-Poverty Coalition found 151 people experiencing homelessness in Whitehorse during one night in April.

The point-in-time survey found that 52 per cent of people surveyed reported having been homeless for the past 12 months while 64 per cent had been homeless for at least a year over the past three years. Respondents cited a number of barriers to housing, including being unable to afford rent, and being discriminated against by landlords.

Eighty-five per cent of survey respondents were Indigenous.