Bail granted, additional charges laid against former Whitehorse educational assistant

A second, new set of charges have been laid against a now-former educational assistant at a Whitehorse elementary school.

There are now a total of two new alleged victims.

William Auclair-Bellemare, who worked at Hidden Valley Elementary School until 2019, made a first appearance on three charges — invitation to sexual touching, sexual assault and forcible confinement — in territorial court on Sept. 13. The incidents allegedly happened between 2015 and 2017.

The appearance coincided with a previously-scheduled bail hearing for four sexual abuse charges laid against him on Sept. 9.

The CBC previously chose not to name Auclair-Bellemare, but has since decided to do so after the Yukon RCMP identified him in a press release.

The identity of the alleged victims, both children, is covered by a publication ban.

Auclair-Bellemare is now facing a total of seven charges. He was granted bail at the Sept. 13 hearing and must abide by a number of conditions, including several no-contact orders and not going any place where anyone under the age of 16 may be.

Auclair-Bellemare previously pleaded guilty in 2020 to sexually abusing a third child, who was also a student at Hidden Valley. However, parents with children at the school say educational officials never informed them about the criminal proceedings, and that they only learned about them after the CBC reported on a lawsuit filed by the victim in July.

The Yukon RCMP previously confirmed it received new complaints following the publication of CBC's story.

The Yukon's child and youth advocate has also since launched a review into safety and supports at Hidden Valley Elementary School.