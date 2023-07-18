75-year-old man dies in ATV rollover near Carcross, Yukon

Yukon's coroner is investigating an ATV incident near Carcross, Yukon, on Saturday, that left one man dead and a woman with minor injuries.

In a news release on Monday, the coroner's service says Menno "Ken" Matthies, 75, was driving an ATV alongside the South Klondike Highway just after five p.m. on Saturday, on a recreational ride. His wife was a passenger.

The coroner says the couple were driving slowly at about kilometre 103 of the highway when they tried to access the road by going up a steep embankment. The ATV rolled, and Matties died at the scene. His wife, who received minor injuries, was able to get out of the vehicle and flag down help from the highway.

The coroner thanked Carcross RCMP and members of the public who stopped to provide help.