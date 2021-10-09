2 charged with attempted murder in Kinngait, Nunavut
Charges have been laid against two people, after police said they found a seriously injured woman outside their detachment in Kinngait, Nunavut, early Thursday.
Seriously injured woman flown to Iqaluit for treatment
Two men from Kinngait have have been charged with attempted murder, according to Nunavut RCMP.
In a statement sent Saturday evening, RCMP said they found a woman who was "seriously injured" outside the detachment in Kinngait shortly after midnight on Thursday.
She was medevaced to the Qikiqtani General Hospital in Iqaluit, police said.
RCMP said Archie Toonoo, 30, and Laimiki Toonoo, 23, have been arrested and charged with attempted murder.
They are in custody until their next court date on Nov. 2.