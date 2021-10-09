2 charged with attempted murder in Kinngait, Nunavut

Two men from Kinngait have have been charged with attempted murder, according to Nunavut RCMP.

In a statement sent Saturday evening, RCMP said they found a woman who was "seriously injured" outside the detachment in Kinngait shortly after midnight on Thursday.

She was medevaced to the Qikiqtani General Hospital in Iqaluit, police said.

RCMP said Archie Toonoo, 30, and Laimiki Toonoo, 23, have been arrested and charged with attempted murder.

They are in custody until their next court date on Nov. 2.