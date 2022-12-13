Postmaster in Atlin, B.C., quits, saying Canada Post 'backed me into a corner'

The postmaster in Atlin, B.C., has delivered a special message to her employer this holiday season — she quits.

That's left Canada Post scrambling to find a replacement before the end of next week, to ensure the small community still gets mail.

"Basically, Canada Post has backed me into a corner where I have to resign," said Atlin postmaster Tina St Cyr.

"I basically delayed it as long as I could."

St Cyr said she'll be finished as postmaster on Dec. 23. It's unclear what will happen with mail delivery in the community after that.

"I'm so frustrated with Canada Post. I'm so disappointed that it has come to this," she said.

For the last six years, St Cyr had a contract with Canada Post to operate as postmaster out of the Atlin general store, which she owned. But when the store was destroyed by fire three months ago, St Cyr had to find a new place for the post office.

The building remains after a fire destroyed the post office and general store in Atlin, B.C. in September. Since then, St Cyr has been operating the post office out of another leased space. She's struggling to cover the costs. (Mike Rudyk/CBC)

She managed to find a temporary location in a former morgue with no plumbing, and the owners waived the rent. She still has to pay for insurance and utilities though, and her $500 per month contract with Canada Post can no longer cover that.

"In past history, [the post office] has usually been out of people's houses, and then I had it in my store. So basically, you already had the space, and it took very, very little to incorporate Canada Post into it," she said.

The costs are higher in the temporary location she's now leased, but St Cyr said Canada Post won't alter its contract with her.

"There's no negotiation in helping me cover the expenses for the utilities in the temporary location," she said.

"The lease amount that they currently pay me doesn't even cover the heating oil bill for one month. So if I try to keep operating, basically I'm paying out of pocket way more than I'm bringing in."

In an email to CBC News, Lisa Liu, a spokesperson for Canada Post, confirmed the postmaster's resignation.

"Customers are aware and we have also been in touch with elected officials," wrote Liu.

"We are currently working on plans to keep the post office open until a replacement postmaster has been found/hired."

'Detrimental' impact on community

The northern B.C. community is home to fewer than 500 people but St Cyr said the local post office is a busy one. She said there are about 380 or 390 active postal boxes, and the outlet processes about 500 parcels per week.

Atlin is not directly connected to any other B.C. community by road. The closest communities are in Yukon, so with no local post office, residents may need to leave the province for postal services in Tagish, Carcross or Whitehorse.

The current post office in Atlin has no plumbing and heating oil costs for one month were about $850, according to St Cyr. (Tina St Cyr)

St Cyr said that will be difficult for the town's many senior citizens.

"It is heartbreaking actually, and heart-wrenching … My absolute sympathy goes out to this community," she said.

"I know that that's going to be a big impact on the community, and a detrimental one. I am just out of options."

According to St Cyr, Canada Post needs to rethink its "antiquated and outdated" system for contracting postal services in small communities. She suggests the corporation should establish its own facility in Atlin and hire local people as staff.

"I am hoping that with my resignation, it mandates them to take a closer look at this situation and find a solution that's going to work better for the community of Atlin," she said.