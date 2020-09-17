Ross River man charged with murder in 2019 death of Mary Ann Ollie

A Ross River, Yukon, man has been charged with first-degree murder in the 2019 death of Mary Ann Ollie in that community.

In a news release, RCMP say 63-year-old Phillip Atkinson has been charged, and he appeared in court on Thursday. He's in custody until his next court appearance on Sep. 22.

Ollie, 59, died on Aug. 1, 2019. An autopsy later confirmed her death was a homicide.

Three weeks ago, RCMP asked the public for help to solve the crime. A news release from police said Ollie's family and friends were looking for "justice and closure."

Police said Thursday that the 13-month investigation involved the RCMP Major Crimes Unit and the Historical Case Unit.

Police also thanked the Ross River Dena Council and the community of Ross River for "their patience and support."