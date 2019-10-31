Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation re-elects its chief

The Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation has re-elected Allan Adam as its chief, after an election on Wednesday.

Adam won with 292 votes, defeating his closest competitor Michelle Voyageur — a former councillor — by 150 votes. Raymond Cardinal came third for chief with 72 votes.

Adam first became chief of the First Nation in 2007, according to its website. He was elected as a councillor in 2003.

The First Nation's councillors elected Wednesday are: Florence Cyprean, Timothy Flett, Hazel Mercredi and incumbent Teri Lynn Villebrun.

Jack Flett was elected as the member trustee.