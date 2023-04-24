At Nunavut's literacy council, a four-day work week is on the horizon

The head of Ilitaqsiniq Society says she hopes her organization's pilot project to embrace a four-day work week is just the beginning.

Ilitaqsiniq Society, also known as the Nunavut Literacy Council, will start giving its staff Fridays off between May and September. Executive director Adriana Kusugak says the organization's leadership presented the idea to staff a couple weeks ago.

"They were pretty excited — but to be honest, the initial reaction .. was, 'What about our clients?'" Kusugak said. "Right away, our staff are so passionate about the work they do, they weren't thinking of themselves."

The pilot project means staff will have a 30-hour work week instead of 37 and a half hours. They'll still receive the same pay.

The idea, Kusugak said, is that the project will give staff a better work-life balance — and with that support, they'll be more productive and efficient during their workdays. It falls in line with Inuit values, she added.

With that in mind, they came up with a work plan that would allow employees to get all their work done in a condensed work week.

"There's going to be an adjustment period, for sure, on how to get all the work done that we normally do in a five-day [week], to get it done in a four-day [week]," she said.

"If we have staff that are happier, healthier, strong, resilient because of their strong mental health and wellness, we know we're going to get more out of them as employees. And that will directly translate to all the programs that we run and all the people that we serve."

Kusugak said there's a business side to this, too — it could give Ilitaqsiniq Society an edge when it comes to recruiting and retaining staff.

She said the society is always on the lookout for ways to do that, since it generally can't compete with the salaries and benefits offered by the Nunavut government and Inuit organizations.

"We noticed, since COVID happened, we have to look at new ways of working that supports individuals as humans first, so they can be their best selves at work," she said.

While the pilot project is ongoing, Kusugak said Ilitaqsiniq Society has hired an external evaluator so they can create a report at the end to examine the impacts of the change.

If all goes well, Ilitaqsiniq Society will share that report with other non-profit organizations, to encourage them to follow suit.

"I think everybody is rooting for us that it's a very strong pilot, so that it will impact hopefully other workplaces in the future," she said.

Kusugak said programs will still run between May and September, but they might be adjusted to a Monday-to-Thursday schedule. Programs that have to run on Fridays will still be staffed, with staff getting another day off instead.

The pilot project officially begins May 8.