Iqaluit's Astro Theatre may not reopen until March

Iqaluit's cinema, which has been closed for construction since the summer, may not reopen its doors until March.

The Astro Theatre has been closed since mid-July when Nunastar Properties, the company that owns the Astro Hill complex, began renovating the former CBC Nunavut building, said Charlotte DeWolff, a partner in the theatre.

"It's been disappointing for us because we've been out of business for a lot longer than what we anticipated, but there's nothing anyone can do," said DeWolff. "They [Nunastar Properties] have to deal with issues to bring the [old CBC] building up to code, and that's just what happens sometimes, unfortunately."

Apart from making sure the complex is safe, she said, Nunastar Properties plans to add a second storey to the old CBC building and a pharmacy next to the theatre. Once that work is done, renovations on the cinema can begin.

The original plan was to reopen the Astro Theatre in mid-October, said DeWolff, but sealift delays this summer, and issues discovered during the demolition of parts of the old CBC building, held up the renovation schedule. She said work on the theatre may not begin until January or mid-February.

"We've had many inquiries from clients and moviegoers and we are as disappointed as they are," said DeWolff. "However, they can rest assured that we have plans for a grand reopening, and we will have upgraded equipment and renovations throughout the Astro so that moviegoers will have a great movie experience when they do come back."

The theatre has been screening movies for nearly 25 years, said DeWolff, and operators have made it a priority to show Inuit-produced and made-in-Nunavut films.

The planned Astro Hill Place development that will replace the old CBC building beside the Frobisher Inn in Iqaluit. The Astro Theatre has been closed since mid-July while the building is under construction. (Nick Murray/CBC)

No Christmas screenings this year

It's been a holiday tradition to hold free, family-friendly screenings over the Christmas season.

"Residents of Iqaluit were invited to come. There was no admission charge. We had door prizes. They were given snacks," said DeWolff. "I can almost cry to think that we're not having that this year, because it was so popular. People really liked it."

She said the annual event was sponsored by Iqaluit businesses and community organizations.

Still, DeWolff is staying positive.

"You just have to say, 'just go with the flow,' and be optimistic about what will happen once our doors are open, and that's what I'm trying to concentrate on," she said.

"The construction people are really trying to get our doors open as soon as possible."