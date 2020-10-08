Whitehorse man charged with assault after months-long investigation

A 43-year-old Whitehorse man is facing five assault charges following an investigation that began in February, according to a Yukon RCMP release Wednesday.

Police say they received reports from "concerned parents," earlier this year.

"These parents had observed suspicious behaviour by an adult who was in a position of authority over several Whitehorse youths," the statement read.

RCMP said they investigated "multiple reported incidents."

The man was arrested on September 18. He was released, but is not allowed to have contact with the alleged victims.

The man will appear in court on October 28.