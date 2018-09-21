Man pleads not guilty to assaulting flight attendant near Hay River
William Max Mahoney, 61, entered the not guilty plea on Monday in Hay River territorial court.
William Max Mahoney also faces a charge of dangerous or unruly behaviour under the Aeronautics Act
A 61-year-old man is pleading not guilty to assaulting a flight attendant "at or near" Hay River, N.W.T., in January 2018, according to court records.
He is also facing a charge of unruly or dangerous behaviour under the Aeronautics Act.
The trial is set for Nov. 30.