Assault, sexual assault charges stayed for mayor of Tulita, N.W.T.

The mayor of Tulita, N.W.T., is no longer facing assault and sexual assault charges after the court proceedings were stayed.

The charges Douglas Yallee was facing dated back to 2019 and 2022. He was also charged with violating a protection order, which has also been stayed.

The Crown entered stays of proceedings in early November on those charges. A stay of charges means the charges are dropped, but could be revived, though that rarely happens.

Yallee would have faced a trial in N.W.T. supreme court.

Yallee was elected mayor of Tulita in 2020.

He was acclaimed as mayor in the latest hamlet election in mid-December.