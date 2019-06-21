Inmate charged with assault following incident at N.W.T. jail

A man has been charged with assaulting a peace officer following an incident at the North Slave Correctional Complex in Yellowknife, say RCMP.

According to a Friday news release, Yellowknife RCMP went to the jail at 3:40 p.m. on May 28, after receiving a call about an incident between a corrections officer and an "adult male offender."

The release says the corrections officer was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

On June 12, police arrested Jordan Charlie, 19, of Nunavut. He's been charged with one count of assaulting a peace officer.

An RCMP spokesperson confirmed that Charlie is an inmate at the jail. Police did not have information on which Nunavut community he is from.

Charlie is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 9.