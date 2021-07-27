Edmonton man, 29, arrested for assault while trying to leave Yellowknife

A 29-year-old man from Alberta has been charged after trying to flee Yellowknife by plane following an assault at a downtown business, according to local RCMP.

In a statement, police said they responded to the call around 7:40 p.m. on Thursday and found an unconscious man who was taken to Stanton Territorial Hospital and later medevaced to Edmonton.

Investigators said they were able to identify a suspect in video surveillance footage.

The 29-year-old was arrested at the Yellowknife Airport on Sunday, said police, as he tried to leave the jurisdiction.

He's been charged with aggravated assault, assault causing bodily harm and failing to comply.