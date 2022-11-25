Police watchdog investigating fatal Yukon RCMP shooting in Whitehorse

Alberta's police watchdog is investigating a fatal Yukon RCMP shooting in Whitehorse.

It a tweet posted at 4:17 p.m. Thursday, the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) said it had been directed to investigate an "officer-involved shooting causing death that occurred today in Whitehorse."

More details were not immediately available and a Yukon RCMP spokesperson Thursday would not confirm where or when the shooting happened, or even that an investigation was underway. They also would not confirm if it had to do with the "serious incident" at the Air North complex in Whitehorse that same day.

ASIRT has an agreement with the Yukon government to investigate when police kill or seriously injure someone in the territory, or when serious or sensitive allegations of police misconduct arise.