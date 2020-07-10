Independent agency investigating Yukon RCMP arrest of man in Rotary Park

An independent agency from Alberta is investigating the circumstances surrounding the arrest of a man allegedly wielding an axe in Whitehorse's Rotary Park on Monday.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is an independent agency that investigates incidents involving police resulting in serious injury or death, and allegations of police misconduct.

ASIRT said Yukon RCMP responded to a 911 call at about 11:17 a.m. on July 6, reporting a man with an axe. It said a confrontation occurred between the man and the responding officers during the arrest, which resulted in a use of force.

ASIRT said its investigation will focus on the actions of police during that incident.

Earlier this week, Yukon RCMP Supt. Chan Daktari Dara defended the conduct of his members after a post on social media drew attention to the arrest.

"I reviewed the events of what happened and in my opinion the police officers, considering the circumstances and the call, and the level of potential violence and volatility involved, I believe that they acted in a reasonable, measured way," he told CBC.

ASIRT investigators are asking anyone who was in the area of Rotary Park on July 6 and witnessed this incident or may have photos or video to contact them.

It says Yukon RCMP will maintain responsibility for the investigation into the initial complaint and the man's subsequent alleged actions.