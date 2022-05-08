As waters breach streets in Hay River, evacuation order issued for parts of Kátł'odeeche First Nation

Kátł'odeeche First Nation members living in the Old Village, Lower Village and Wolf Drive Area are being told to head for higher ground as flood waters approach.

Kátł'odeeche First Nation Chief April Martel said on Saturday the water was rising fast in her community.

Those leaving are asked to register at the Dene Wellness Centre.

On Saturday an evacuation order was issued for Vale Island and the West Channel.

At 5 p.m. on Saturday, the town said in an email, water and ice had breached the East Channel banks near the Museum. Flooding had hit sections 100 Street, 101 Street and 102 Street.

Water was also flowing into ditches of 103 Street and ice had pushed onto sections of the Highway south of Porritt Landing Marina. The highway was temporarily closed so crews could remove the ice, but at around 10:30 p.m. the town said the highway had reopened to southbound traffic, but remains closed at the bridge.

Localized flooding has been reported around the West Channel and West Point First Nations area, as well as the northeast areas of the East Channel and at Paradise Gardens, the town said in an emailed notice on Saturday.

On Saturday the town said in an email ice jams were occurring in both West and East Channels and the risk of more flooding is high.

According to the weather network, light rain is expected during the day. The department of environment and natural resources said in an email on Saturday models were predicting an additional 50 to 70 mm of precipitation in the Hay River region through to Monday morning.

ENR said it's rare for a precipitation event of this magnitude to coincide with break up.