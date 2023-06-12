'I don't have much trust': Public outcry sends Arviat tank farm back to the table

The Government of Nunavut has walked back its plans to build a new tank farm on the shores in Arviat after the hamlet council said it wanted a better consultation process in place, and after months of pushback from residents on the project's location.

How the proposal got as far as it did is raising questions in Arviat over how important decisions for the communities are made.

"I really can't put into words how disappointed I am, but also more shocked that we hadn't been more informed of the plans for this," says Nancy Karetak-Lindell, sitting in her family's home on the shoreline.

Karetak-Lindell's late husband built the house. Her youngest son, Nooks Lindell, now lives in it with his partner and three young children. Until recently, the area outside the home was set to be the site of the community's new fuel tank farm.

A decision, and a new bylaw

The Department of Community and Government Services initially presented the hamlet council with two locations for the tank farm: one by the shoreline or another inland. The hamlet chose the shoreline location in April 2022.

"The fact that the hamlet has said OK, this is the spot that we want, we're going to get it at any cost, without answering our questions," said Karetak-Lindell, "That scares me."

Nancy Karetak-Lindell's family lives in a home directly across from where the fuel tank farm was to be built. (Jordan Konek/Konek Productions )

As part of the process, the hamlet council also passed a bylaw to rezone the shoreline location from a residential area to a heavy industrial zone. The hamlet now says the bylaw has been rescinded.

Then in April this year, the hamlet announced it would hold a vote on the two locations, which has also since been cancelled.

The process has also fractured residents' trust in those elected to represent their interests.

Karetak-Lindell, Nunavut's former Member of Parliament, believes there should have been better communication from the beginning.

In an interview before the project was cancelled, Karetak-Lindell said she felt the tank farm was a "them-and-us issue."

"That's not how elected people should be conducting themselves. They are supposed to listen to the concerns," she said.

This area was the planned site of Arviat's new fuel tank farm. (Emma Tranter/CBC )

Arviat Mayor Joe Savikataaq Jr. said hamlet council decided to cancel the project after considering "everything that has happened in the past two years."

He said the consultation process to select the tank farm site "should be enhanced to reflect the sensitivity of everything."

"I have no real concerns, just that we could have handled this in a much better way, more information," he said.

In an interview in May, before the project was cancelled, Savikataaq Jr. said the shoreline location was chosen "based on some feedback we got from the community."

Joe Savikataaq Jr., Arviat's mayor, said 'we could have handled this in a much better way.' (Jordan Konek/Konek Productions )

"I understand that people think it's too close to town but it's been clear that all federal rules and regulations have been followed," he said.

"Our job at the hamlet here is to select a location — that's it. Everything else is [the Government of Nunavut]."

'I was kind of stunned'

Nunia Anoee also lives on the shoreline. Like Karetak-Lindell, she said she wishes there had been more discussion with residents from the very beginning.

"I was kind of stunned. How can they not find a better place for such a large fuel tank?" she said.

Nunia Anoee stands in her kitchen in Arviat, Nunavut. (Emma Tranter/CBC )

"This is going to affect everybody. It's not just a temporary thing."

Sitting across from his mother, Nooks Lindell said he "felt like giving up a lot of times" during the process.

"I want to continue living here. My dad built this house, I want to be able to give it to one of my kids," he said.

He said he also worried about potential environmental impacts from the tank farm, like a fuel leak or spill.

"I don't have much trust. As Inuit, we've been put in positions where our health hasn't been a priority for too many years now," he said.

"All we get told is that it's within federal guidelines. But that doesn't help me sleep at night."

Nooks Lindell lives on Arviat's shoreline. (Jordan Konek/Konek Productions )

Moving forward, Lindell and other residents in the area want to work with the hamlet and the government to make sure the project meets everyone's needs.

"It's not a crack against the council. It's not a personal attack. I'm bringing up concerns. I'm concerned for my family," Lindell said.

Arviat's Hunters and Trappers Organization and the Aqqiumavvik Society also backed the homeowners in opposing the shoreline location.

"It's a bit maybe too close to the Hudson Bay where if there's a disaster, it will contaminate our waters and our wildlife," Alex Ishalook, chair of Arviat's HTO, said of the shoreline location.

"That shoreline is beautiful," he said.

'That shoreline is beautiful,' said Alex Ishalook, chair of Arviat's Hunters and Trappers Organization. (Jordan Konek/Konek Productions )

A growing community

Some residents, like Airo Pameolik, aren't too concerned about where the tank farm goes.

"I personally haven't thought a lot about it. It's infrastructure that's needed, the town is growing. It has to go somewhere," Pameolik said.

Airo Pameolik lives near Arviat's shoreline but isn't too concerned about where a new fuel tank farm is built. (Jordan Konek/Konek Productions )

According to Statistics Canada, the community's population grew by nearly eight per cent from 2016 to 2021, more than any other community in the territory.

Pameolik has seen Arviat's infrastructure grow over the years with little consideration for the community's quick expansion.

"We're caught in a trap. There was no planning for this," he said.

Joseph Kaviok, an elder in Arviat, says what happened with the tank farm is nothing new.

Joseph Kaviok stands next to Arviat's shoreline, where the community's new fuel tank farm was set to be built. (Emma Tranter/CBC )

"They do their stuff and then they tell you after they do it. They don't inquire or talk with people," Kaviok said.

"It's new voices, but the same action. No one consults you before they do something."

'Right from scratch'

Now, the project is back in the territorial government's hands.

Daniel Pisani, the executive director of infrastructure with Community and Government Services, said the department is already in the process of restarting the project internally, but there's no timeline for when things will roll out.

"The more time and the more detailed planning you do, the better outcome you're going to get," Pisani said.

"We will go back and start evaluating right from scratch."

Arviat's existing fuel tank farm, built in the 1980s. (Emma Tranter/CBC )

That includes going back to the table and looking at alternative sites for the tank farm.

"In any project, there's lessons learned. We'll go back and reflect on where we can make improvements," he said.

"If the community is unhappy … we have to go back and analyze what exactly happened."

Pisani said on his end, the second go-around will still require the hamlet to choose the site for the tank farm.

The government will have to redo its submissions on the project to the Nunavut Impact Review Board and the Nunavut Planning Commission.

"To probably have more transparency about what we're doing, at each level, will go a long way," he said.