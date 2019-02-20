Police investigating 'suspicious death' in Arviat, NU

Police in Arviat, NU, are investigating the sudden death of a 29-year-old man from the hamlet.

In a press release sent out Wednesday, RCMP called the death "suspicious."

Police are at the scene and the Nunavut Major Crime Unit is controlling the investigation, which is in its early stages, according to the release.

A 30-year-old Arviat man is in custody and is set to be charged with murder.