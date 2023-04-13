Arviat declares a state of emergency in response to extended power outage

The hamlet of Arviat declared a state of emergency on Friday in response to days-long power outages in the Nunavut community which have left many residents without heat.

Power outages in Arviat started on Tuesday, when a huge blizzard tore through Nunavut's western Kivalliq Region. In Arviat, Environment Canada meteorologist Samantha Mauti told CBC that winds during the blizzard reached up to 119 km/h on Tuesday, a record for the community for November.

As of Saturday morning, 53 homes in the 2,800-person community are still without power, according to local housing corporation employee Daniel Alagalak.

Arviat Mayor Joe Savikataaq Jr. told CBC News that some people in the community are using Coleman stoves to heat their homes, and several residents have had water pipes burst because of the cold.

Qulliq Energy Corporation, which supplies power to the region, told CBC on Friday it was having difficulties getting repair crews into the community because of cancelled flights.

In an update at 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, the power corporation told CBC repair crews had arrived in Arviat and were working to restore power.