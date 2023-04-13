Some Nunavut residents waiting months for licences, ID cards

Some residents in Arviat, Nunavut, say they're waiting six months or more to get driver's licences and other photo identification.

Long wait times for these types of identification isn't a new issue in Nunavut, but in Arviat some residents say it's recently become worse.

John Aglukark, who lives in the community, says he's been waiting for his driver's licence since December after he misplaced his old one.

"It's very disheartening. It's very difficult," he said.

Aglukark said he needs to go to Alberta to take a course for work, but he can't get on the plane without photo ID.

"If I'm trying to move around, trying to find a job down there without photo identification, it's very scary," he said.

"I've been trapped here, eating away on my savings account because I can't go down to Edmonton.

"I want to know if there's something we can do about it to shorten the wait time."

John Aglukark says he's been waiting since December for his driver's licence. (Submitted by John Aglukark)

Right now, there are four motor vehicles offices in Nunavut where driver's licences are processed, with one each in Cambridge Bay, Rankin Inlet, Iqaluit and Gjoa Haven. Those offices also issue general identification cards for Nunavut residents.

In Arviat, residents applying for a licence or ID card get their photo taken at the hamlet office and fill out a form, which is sent to Rankin Inlet.

Gavin Nipisar, who also lives in Arviat, has a different problem. He's waiting to upgrade his driver's licence from a Class 3 license, which is restricted to Nunavut, to a Class 1, which is non-restricted and can be used outside the territory.

He said the test for Class 1 isn't offered in Arviat at the moment, so he's taking matters into his own hands. The father of three plans to snowmobile 10 hours to Rankin Inlet next week to take the test.

"Once I get to Rankin, if I do get it, I'll be able to at least find a better job," he said.

Nipisar currently works as a water and sewage truck driver on the weekend and runs a taxi service in Arviat.

"I hope I get good news, and I hope the best for those trying to get these things," he said.

Steve England, Arviat's senior administrative officer, said Arviat has a municipal driver examiner on staff to offer restricted licence exams twice a month.

"This pilot project was started several years ago to help residents avoid the wait times of having an examiner come to the community," England said.

England said the hamlet is also working with the Government of Nunavut to offer more licence exams in the community.

Sivu Ford, who also lives in Arviat, said she applied for her daughter's photo ID over a year ago.

Ford said she hadn't heard back from the issuing office, so she called them last month.

"They said they never even received an application," Ford said.

Nunavut Department of Economic Development and Transportation spokesperson Weichien Chan said in an email to CBC News that the average wait time for licences is usually six to eight weeks.

But Chan said some of the recent delays can be attributed to the loss of the Motor Vehicles headquarters in Gjoa Haven in a March 2022 fire, but he said that office is now operating "at full capacity."

The Government of Nunavut office building in Gjoa Haven burned to the ground in March 2022. A government spokesperson says that contributed to delays in issuing licences and IDs. (Submitted to Craig Aglukkaq)

She also said there have been unusually long wait times in several Nunavut communities for both photo ID and driver's licences.

"Even before the fire, we had started the process of re-aligning the Motor Vehicles operations by increasing the division's capacity and expertise, and realigning resources to provide more consistent services to all Nunavut," Chan said.

She also said the department's priority in 2023 is to increase the number of managers and provide more support to staff in Motor Vehicles offices.