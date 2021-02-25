Arviat reports 4 new cases of COVID-19

Four new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Arviat, Nunavut, on Thursday, along with six recoveries, according to a government news release.

Territory-wide, there are 25 active cases in total, all in Arviat.

"Arviammiut, there is still a lot of work to be done but I know how committed the community is to see an end to the spread of COVID-19," Dr. Michael Patterson, Nunavut's chief public health officer, said in a statement.

"Each and every one of us needs to continue our part to stop the spread of the virus and I urge Nunavummiut to remain steadfast in their efforts."

The territory says all those infected are doing well and are isolating at home. Contact tracing is ongoing.

As of Thursday, there had been 2,273 negative tests in Arviat. The government says its rapid response team is still working with the community health team.

Travel in and out of Arviat is still restricted, unless for emergency or essential purposes. Arviammiut wanting the COVID-19 vaccine can call their health centre for an appointment.

There have so far been 7,257 Nunavummiut who have received at least one dose of the Moderna vaccine, the territory says.

Vaccine clinics in the territory are ongoing. Anyone thinks they have been exposed to COVID-19 are told to call the COVID-hotline at 1-888-975-8601 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. ET, or notify their community health centre and immediately isolate at home for 14 days. People are asked to avoid going to the health centre in person.