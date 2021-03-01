Arviat reports 1 new case of COVID-19, 11 recoveries

Nunavut is reporting one new case of COVID-19 in the territory on Monday and 11 recoveries.

The case brings the total number of active cases to eight, all of which are in Arviat.

"Arviarmiut, we are on the right path to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the territory," Dr. Michael Patterson, Nunavut's chief public health officer, said in a statement.

"Today, as we see more people recover, it is important to remind Nunavummiut that public health measures are still in place and must be followed by everyone."

All infected people currently are doing well and isolating at home, the territory says, while contact tracing is ongoing. As of Monday, Arviat has had 2,350 negative tests.

To date, there have been a total of 314 cases in the community of nearly 3,000 people.

The territory's rapid response team is still supporting the community health team. Travel in and out of Arviat is still restricted, unless for emergency or essential purposes, the territory says.

Those in the community looking to get a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can call their health centre for an appointment.

So far, 7,402 Nunavummiut have received at least one dose, and the vaccine clinics are ongoing.

Anyone who thinks they have been exposed to COVID-19 should call the COVID-hotline at 1-888-975-8601 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. ET, or notify their community health centre immediately. They should also begin isolating at home for 14 days. Residents are asked not to go to the health centre in person.