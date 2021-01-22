Arviat reports 1 new case of COVID-19

There's one new case of COVID-19 in Nunavut, the government announced Friday morning in a news release.

The case, which is in Arviat, is the territory's first new case since Dec. 28.

The person is asymptomatic, isolating and doing well. Contact tracing is underway.

Dr. Michael Patterson, Nunavut's chief public health officer, said in a statement that the positive result was part of follow-up surveillance testing in response to the earlier outbreak. He says the current health measures in Arviat will remain in place.

"There is no evidence of community transmission and the risk of the virus spreading is low," Patterson said.

The vaccine clinics in Arviat are set to continue from Feb. 11 to 15, when a second dose of the Moderna vaccine will be administered to those who took part in the January clinics.

The news release says there is evidence that shows after the second dose, the vaccine is 94 per cent effective in reducing the risks of developing serious complications due to COVID-19.

Arviat residents who missed the first vaccination clinics and wish to receive the vaccine can call the health centre to make an appointment, the territory says.

Premier Joe Savikataaq says Friday's case shows that residents need to remain vigilant when it comes to following public health measures.

"COVID is ever-present, and Nunavut and our communities are not exceptions," Savikataaq said.

"Please continue to maintain physical distance and wear masks when you cannot, wash your hands frequently, stay home when you feel unwell."

Those who think they have been exposed to COVID-19 should call the COVID-19 hotline at 1-888-975-8601 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. EST, or notify their community health centre right away, and immediately isolate at home for 14 days. Do not go to the health centre in person, the territory says.