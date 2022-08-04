Arviat RCMP investigating ATV collision that resulted in child's death

RCMP are investigating an ATV collision late Wednesday that resulted in a child's death in Arviat, Nunavut.

There were four people on the ATV at the time of the incident, around 11 p.m., a news release said.

The child was pronounced deceased at the health centre.

Two adults and another child were injured in the collision that occurred on Seventh Avenue, the release said.

The Arviat RCMP said it is investigating the incident, and that RCMP's thoughts are with the family and community.