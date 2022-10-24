After more than 50 years, Arviat's struggling Co-op has been sold

For the first time in more than 50 years, residents of Arviat, Nunavut, will no longer have a Co-op store to shop at.

Last week, the Padlei Co-op's board of directors decided to accept an offer from a buyer for the store's facility. The co-op will still operate its hotel, food service and cable TV businesses in the hamlet of about 2,860 people.

Tough competition and inconsistent management has meant the co-op's grocery store has struggled for years, said Duane Wilson, the vice-president of stakeholder relations for Arctic Co-operatives Ltd. The store just couldn't capture enough of the market to pay its bills.

Wilson declined to say who had bought the store and how much it sold for. He said the board of directors presented information about the sale to their members at their annual general meeting recently.

"The offer was plenty fair, and such that it was enough to get [the board] to make this decision — which, I can assure you, is not one that was taken lightly," Wilson said.

"You know, that co-op is probably over 50 years old. There's a long history and a lot of pride, I'm sure, in some people. So I'm sure it was a gut-wrenching decision for everybody and not an easy one to make."

The Padlei Co-op posted to its Facebook page Friday morning that it would no longer be permitting account charges from members, effective immediately.

The store was one place in the community where people could buy food, electronics, hardware, fabrics and notions, Wilson said. Arviat also has a Northern Store and Arctic Connection, both of which sell groceries among other goods.

Wilson said the Padlei Co-op was never able to invest in its business the way its competitors did.

"It certainly has had more down years than up, in my 14 years with the co-op system in Canada's Arctic," he said.

He added that a lack of consistent management helped contribute to the store's poor financial position.

"These are all very small businesses, in the grand scheme of things ... and they are very dependent on one or two key people in key positions," he explained.

"It doesn't take long, when you're working in a high-cost environment, to dig a little bit of a hole — and once the financial hole has been dug, it can be very difficult to get out of."

The store's closure, of course, means less competition in Arviat, he noted.

"Ultimately, it will be up to the businesses that are continuing to operate and deliver retail food and other services in that community," he said.

"It is worth noting that there is still a fairly substantial local competitor in Arviat, too, that still remains. So there is still a degree of competition in the community."