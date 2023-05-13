Man returns home to Arviat, Nunavut, after 10 days missing on the land

Dozens of people came out to greet Thomas Hiatalaaq Alikaswa as he was returned to the community after being missing on the land for 10 days. Video submitted by Norma Jean Kablutsiak and Nick Arnalukjuaq.

People in Arviat, Nunavut, were celebrating on Friday, when a local elder was found 10 days after going missing out on the land.

Thomas Hiatalaaq Alikaswa went missing while hauling supplies to a camp at Kinngarjualik, west of Arviat.

Search and rescue along with family members and friends spent hours scouring the route he would have taken before he was spotted late Friday.

He was reportedly uninjured but very hungry by the time he was found.

A big crowd of local residents in Arviat gathered at the airport on Friday to welcome Alikaswa home.

No other details about the search or how Alikaswa initially went missing were available on Friday afternoon.