Nunavut adds 2 more COVID-19 cases

Nunavut is reporting two new cases of COVID-19 Saturday in the hamlet of Arviat.

CBC News ·
There are eight active cases in Arviat, Nunavut as of Saturday. (Submitted by Dylan Clark)

The territory says six other cases have recovered.

It brings the total number of active cases in Nunavut to eight, all in Arviat.

The community has seen 339 of the territory's 383 cases during the pandemic.

