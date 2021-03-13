Nunavut adds 2 more COVID-19 cases
Nunavut is reporting two new cases of COVID-19 Saturday in the hamlet of Arviat.
The territory says six other cases have recovered.
It brings the total number of active cases in Nunavut to eight, all in Arviat.
The community has seen 339 of the territory's 383 cases during the pandemic.
