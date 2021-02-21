1 new case in Arviat, 3 recoveries, bringing total active cases to 28

One new cases of COVID-19 has been identified in Arviat, Nunavut, according to a government website tracking COVID-19 cases.

Three recoveries were also reported, bringing the total active cases in the community down to 28. It's the only place in Nunavut with active cases of COVID-19.

For the last nine days in a row, the community has reported new cases, stemming from a wider outbreak that began in November of last year. For roughly a month from late December to late January, no new cases were reported. But since then, dozens of new cases have been found.

The community has reported a total of 295 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. One resident has died from the disease.

On Friday, Nunavut Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Michael Patterson pleaded with residents not to spend the weekend visiting friends and family.

"It is imperative that Arviammiut refrain from visiting, maintain strong physical distancing and wear masks when outside their households," he said in a news release.

Travel in and out of the hamlet is currently restricted to those travelling for emergencies or essential purposes. Health authorities are asking anyone who has travelled in since Jan. 12 to self-isolate and monitor for symptoms.

The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is currently available in the community but the territory has not said how many people have been vaccinated. Nearly 2,500 COVID-19 tests have been performed in the community.

Nunavummiut who suspect they may have come in contact with someone who has COVID-19 are asked to call the COVID-19 hotline at 1-888-975-8601 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. EST, or notify their community health centre right away and immediately isolate at home for 14 days.